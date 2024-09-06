FDx Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,800,000 after buying an additional 110,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,412,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Shares of ELV opened at $544.47 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.77 and a 200 day moving average of $526.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

