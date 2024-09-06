FDx Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 483.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

