FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

