FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.