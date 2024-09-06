FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,557 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 202,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 106,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.13 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.