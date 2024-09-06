FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 10,671 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,902,278 shares of company stock worth $942,086,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $107.17 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

