FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 16,575 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.7% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis stock opened at $186.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

