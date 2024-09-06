FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $109,630,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $62.13 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.