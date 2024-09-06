FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

