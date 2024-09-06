Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

