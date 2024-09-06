FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 162 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

