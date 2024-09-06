FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.