FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

