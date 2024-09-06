FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $287.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.26 and a 200-day moving average of $260.44.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,745. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.