FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 103,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

