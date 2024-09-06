FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

