FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 108 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

