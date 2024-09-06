FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 151,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWN opened at $161.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.