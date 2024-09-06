FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

