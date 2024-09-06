FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

