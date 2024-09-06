FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,406,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,250,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

