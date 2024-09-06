FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 259.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

