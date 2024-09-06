FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

