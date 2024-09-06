FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after acquiring an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after buying an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

