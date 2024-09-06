FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,980,000 after acquiring an additional 346,741 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,236,000 after purchasing an additional 243,430 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 192,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.29.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

