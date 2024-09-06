FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

