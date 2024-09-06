FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $8,319,939. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.49. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

