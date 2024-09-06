FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

