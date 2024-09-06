FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575,019 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,069,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,828,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

