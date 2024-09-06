FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

