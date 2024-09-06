FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 227 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.81 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average is $264.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.