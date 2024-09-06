FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 150 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

