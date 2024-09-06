FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,977 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

