FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 4,230 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

