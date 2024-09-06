FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $355.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

