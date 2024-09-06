First National Trust Co Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.