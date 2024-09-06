First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

