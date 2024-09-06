First National Trust Co Has $380,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.62.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $73.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

