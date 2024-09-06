First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diageo by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

