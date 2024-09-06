First National Trust Co Purchases 2,087 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.42 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

