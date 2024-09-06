First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $203.98 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.11.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

