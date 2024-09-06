First National Trust Co Sells 3,421 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $982,631. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $126.10 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.