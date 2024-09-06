First National Trust Co Trims Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $90.25 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

