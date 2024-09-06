Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 115,418 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 296.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,418 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after acquiring an additional 349,554 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,743,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,743,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,045 over the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

