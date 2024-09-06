Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DEO opened at $128.65 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

