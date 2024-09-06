Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,139 DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBND. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.