Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 555,445 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

