Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 39.9% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

