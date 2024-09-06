Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $50.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.