Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,105 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52.
